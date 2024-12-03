Islamabad: Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has extended his condolences to the family of Salman Masood, Editor of The Nation, following the death of Masood Ahmad, Masood’s father.
According to National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his sorrow in a message directed to the family, offering prayers for the eternal peace of Masood Ahmad’s soul. He also wished for strength and patience for the family as they navigate their loss.
