Speakers call for greater mobilization to highlight Kashmir dispute at webinar

August 3, 2020

Islamabad, August 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, organized a webinar on the issue of Kashmir entitled, “Role of Diaspora in Seeking Peaceful Settlement of Jammu and Kashmir Dispute.” In his keynote address, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan, presented a six-point program for effectively raising the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

Members of the British Parliament, Lord Nazir Ahmed and Mr. Khalid Mahmood, addressed the webinar alongside prominent Kashmiris residing in different countries. They called for greater mobilization of Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora to highlight the lingering dispute. Earlier, in his welcome remarks, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to OIC, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, maintained that the OIC could help generate support for raising the Jammu and Kashmir dispute at other international fora.

