Speakers urge UN to implement its resolutions to settle Kashmir dispute

Muzaffarabad:,,, The speakers of a conference held in Muzaffarabad have urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the conference was organized by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter in connection with the Kashmiris’ Right to Self-determination.

The speakers said the Kashmiris have never accepted India’s illegal occupation of their motherland and would continue their freedom movement despite Indian state terrorism. They said due to the criminal silence of the international community and the United Nations, the Indian troops are continuously killing innocent people in occupied Kashmir. Indian troops have killed around 100,000 Kashmiris and subjected thousands of others to custodial disappearance since 1989 till date, they added.

The speakers said that India itself had taken the Kashmir dispute to the United Nations but later it backed away from its promise of giving the Kashmiris the right to self-determination and deployed lakhs of troops to continue its forced occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said now is the time for the United Nations to take effective notice of the ongoing Indian oppression in the occupied territory and put pressure on New Delhi to give the Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination.

The speakers included Hurriyat leader Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, Shoaib Shah, Dr Younis Mir, Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Chaudhry Mushtaq, Iqbal Yasin, Tanzeer Iqbal, Nazir Mir, Sardar Javed, Aamir Abbasi and Nasir Lodhi.

A large number of people attended the conference. At the end of the conference, special prayer was offered for prominent Kashmiri leader, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl, who recently passed away in London.