Special charter flight arranged by United States Government departed for Lahore

May 12, 2020

Islamabad, May 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): A special charter flight arranged by the U.S. Government departed for Lahore today, 11 May 2020 carrying around 150 Pakistani students, who had been in the United States on various US funded exchange programs including UGRAD, Fulbright, Humphrey, and YES programs, says a press release received here today from Washington DC. This is in addition to over 65 Karachi-bound exchange students, who returned Pakistan via Qatar Airways, last week. Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, the Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States bid farewell to the students at the Dulles International Airport. State Department officials were also present on the occasion.

Ambassador Khan thanked the US Government, particularly the State Department for arranging the repatriation of students to Pakistan and for taking care of the wellbeing and safety of these young students, particularly during COVID-19 crisis. The Ambassador also appreciated the patience and resilience of the students while the governments of the United States and Pakistan finalized their travel arrangements. The charter flight arranged by the US government is in addition to the six PIA special charter flights being operated by the Government of Pakistan for the repatriation of Pakistani citizens stranded in the United States.

