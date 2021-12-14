Special drive for implementation of obligatory vaccination regime in transport sector underway

Islamabad, December 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):On the directions of National Command and Operation Center, the special drive for implementation of obligatory vaccination regime in transport sector is underway across the country. The campaign will continue till 18th of this month during which the Joint Monitoring Teams will check all types of transport at entry and exit points, bus stands, toll plazas, interchanges, rest areas and inter-provincial boundaries on National Highways and Motorways.

The NCOC has directed that only vaccinated individuals or those holding medical exemption certificates will be allowed to travel. The mobile vaccination teams will also vaccinate non-vaccinated passengers and vehicle staff on the spot.

