Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) at a ceremony held at the Chung Police Training College. This newly formed unit is aimed at tackling the spread of drugs in the province.
According to a statement released by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister presided over the formal inauguration ceremony, which emphasized the force’s mandate of drug eradication. During the ceremony, the CNF presented a formal salute to Sharif. Officers and personnel of the newly formed force took the oath of allegiance in her presence.
Chief Minister Sharif lauded the exceptional achievements of the officers and personnel during their counter-narcotics training and presented them with awards. She also formally presented the unit with the CNF flag, symbolizing its operational readiness.
Sharif inspected the unit’s resources, including their technical capabilities and vehicles, and expressed satisfaction with the force’s development.
DG CNF Brigadier Mazhar Iqbal briefed the Chief Minister about the force’s structure and operations. Initially, 866 personnel have been appointed to the CNF. The unit is currently active in all divisions of Punjab, with stations established in each division and regional directorates. Second-phase plans include extending the reach of the CNF to the district level.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated, “The CNF offers a secure vision for the future of Punjab.”