Special Investment Facilitation Council Enhances Tourism in Gilgit Baltistan

Islamabad, In a strategic move to boost tourism, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is implementing measures to enhance the tourism infrastructure in Gilgit Baltistan. This initiative involves the reconstruction of government guest houses to better accommodate tourists.

According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Green Tourism Private Limited has been tasked with the renovation of these facilities. The upgraded guest houses are expected to provide top-tier services to visitors, contributing significantly to the development of the tourism sector in the region. This project is part of a broader effort to attract more tourists to Gilgit Baltistan, known for its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage.