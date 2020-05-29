Special meeting of NCC on coronavirus to be held on June 1

May 29, 2020

Islamabad, May 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar has stressed the need for devising a mechanism of providing latest information about availability of beds and ventilators in the hospitals to facilitate COVID-19 patients. Chairing a meeting at National Command and Control Centre, he said that such information would facilitate the infected people to get admission in hospitals as per their own preference.

Asad Umar said that a special meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Coronavirus will be held on Monday to finalize the strategy regarding coronavirus for the month of June. The meeting was apprised that sufficient beds and ventilators are available in hospitals across the country for accommodating COVID-19 patients and most of the infected people prefer isolation at homes. The forum also reviewed the progress on the implementation status of COVID-19 guidelines.

