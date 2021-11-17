Special mobile phone numbers given to Islamabad police officials

Islamabad, November 17, 2021 (PPI-OT):The police officials of Islamabad police have been given special cell numbers which would be made public to ensure easy access to them by citizens. A ceremony was held here at office of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) to distribute numbers among the police officials from rank of Station House Officers to Inspector General of Police (IGP).

IGP himself distributed official cell numbers among the police officers and said that citizens may remain in contact with relevant police authority of the area even after his posting or transfer to some other place. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Investigation) Att-ur-Rehman, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar Shah, all Zonal SPs and DSPs were present on the occasion.

Each officer has been allocated a permanent and unique Cellular Phone Number. In case of transfer of the officials the new officer on this post will get the same number. The IGP said that purpose of this step is to facilitate citizens and bridge the gap between police and public. He said that a digital room has been also established to monitor the police interaction with citizens visiting police stations. He said that purpose of this step is to ensure friendly police ecology and resolve complaints of people on immediate basis.

Islamabad police chief directed policemen to adopt decent attitude with policemen and said those involved in corrupt practices would not be tolerated and to be shown door. He also asked for improvement in investigation process and ensure registration of crime without any inconvenience to citizens.

