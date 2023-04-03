Special participation of the Consul General of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in holding iftar at the Governor’s house

Karachi, April 03, 2023 (PPI-OT):The Consul General of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the Consuls of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, took special part in organizing Iftar in honour of the children at the Governor’s House on behalf of Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori. Generals were involved.

Later, the Consul Generals met the children and their parents as well. Governor Sindh thanked the Consul Generals for participating in the Iftar. Governor Sindh said that Pakistan has very close relations with Gulf Cooperation Council countries, all GCC countries have generously helped Pakistan in every difficult hour. The Governor of Sindh said that the help of these countries on the occasions of natural calamities in the province of Sindh is also commendable.

The Consul Generals appreciated the efforts of the Governor of Sindh for public Iftar and said that the arrangements made by the method were very impressive, adding that the Governor of Sindh is receiving the prayers of the needy during Ramadan.

On behalf of the Governor of Sindh, the eighth day of Ramadan was also attended by common people as well as students of various universities, religious schools and children living in social institutions. Faculty members from SZABUL, IBA, PIMSAT, DHA Suffa and BBCU also participated. Governor Sindh said that I am grateful to the large number of people for their participation, the arrival of people from different walks of life is a matter of honour for me. Free henna application and offering of bangles as gifts are also arranged.

For more information, contact:

Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)

Sindh Governor House

Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3

Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk

Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk