Special PIA flight for stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh

May 12, 2020

Islamabad, May 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): A special flight arranged by the Government of Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for repatriation of stranded Pakistanis in Bangladesh left with 120 Pakistanis including 66 students today from Shah Jalal International Airport, Dhaka. This flight was part of Pakistan’s special repatriation operation to bring back thousands of its citizens stranded across the globe through PIA and other airlines, says a press release received here today from Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Dhaka, Mr. Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, was present at Shah Jalal Airport to oversee arrangements for the flight and to bid farewell to passengers. Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Siddiqui underscored the importance the Government of Pakistan attached to the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from all over the world. The High Commissioner assured that his team in Dhaka will continue to take all possible measures to ensure safe and early return of all those Pakistanis who wish to return home amid Covid-19 outbreak.

The helpline and social media groups set up by the High Commission for facilitation of Pakistanis in Bangladesh would also continue to function. The passengers expressed their gratitude for the relief operation launched by the High Commission for Pakistanis in remote areas of Bangladesh during Covid-19 lockdown last month. They also expressed their satisfaction at the arrangements made for their departure to Pakistan.

