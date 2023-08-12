Speeding truck knocks down girl near Dera Allah Yar

JAFFARABAD: A speeding truck knocked down a girl near Dera Allah Yar area of district Jaffarabad in Balochistan province on Saturday.

According to police, the girl namely Asfana was killed after she was hit by a fast-moving truck near Dera Allah Yar area of district Jaffarabad.

Her body was shifted to Dera Allah hospital and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities. Police have arrested truck driver and impounded.

The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home. Further investigation was being conducted by the authorities of Police Station, Dera Allah Yar.