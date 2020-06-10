Sports: Baseball: PBF President asks players to keep themselves ready for U-18 Asian Baseball Championship

June 10, 2020

Karachi:Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBF) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah has asked players to keep themselves prepared as they will be featuring in the upcoming U-18 Asian Baseball Championship in Taiwan.

“Coaches should remain in touch with players and monitor their preparation online and players should continue to practice while keeping themselves safe at home,” Fakhar in a meeting with coaches.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan Pitching Coach Tariq Nadeem, Batting Coach Amir Imdad, Pakistan Under-18 Team Coach Umeer Bhatti who is also the captain of Pakistan Senior Baseball Team besides Team Trainer Mahmood Ahmed.

Fakhar has directed federation officials to oversee the paperwork of players so that when the time comes, everything is ready and up-to-date. The event will be held in September.

