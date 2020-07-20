National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Karachi

Sports: Cricket: Abid Ali survives injury scare in England

July 20, 2020

Karachi:Pakistan cricket team member Abid Ali has been deemed fit after he survived injury scare during a practice game in Derby, England.

Abid Ali was struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg on day three of the intra-squad match on Sunday afternoon.

Abid Ali showed no signs of concussion but has undergone a precautionary CT scan which also has returned normal.

Abid, who has also been rested from the remainder of the match, was hit near the logo of the helmet by a Haider Ali flick off Mohammad Abbas.

Pakistan team doctor, Dr Sohail Saleem, said: “Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday’s rest day. He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal.”

Related Posts

PPI_Banner