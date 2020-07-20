Sports: Cricket: Abid Ali survives injury scare in England

July 20, 2020

Karachi:Pakistan cricket team member Abid Ali has been deemed fit after he survived injury scare during a practice game in Derby, England.

Abid Ali was struck on the helmet while fielding at forward short-leg on day three of the intra-squad match on Sunday afternoon.

Abid Ali showed no signs of concussion but has undergone a precautionary CT scan which also has returned normal.

Abid, who has also been rested from the remainder of the match, was hit near the logo of the helmet by a Haider Ali flick off Mohammad Abbas.

Pakistan team doctor, Dr Sohail Saleem, said: “Abid is absolutely fine and will be available to resume training on Wednesday following Tuesday’s rest day. He underwent a precautionary CT scan which has also returned normal.”

