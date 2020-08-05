National

Sports: Cricket: KSF distributes ration bags for sportsperson in Hyderabad

August 5, 2020

Karachi:Karachi Sports Foundation (KSF) in collaboration with Lions Clubs International and Tulip Welfare Organization distributed ration bags for players and ground staff affected by coronavirus in Hyderabad.

Ration bags were handed over to office bearers of different sports associations including archery, karate, taekwondo, boxing, gymnastics, judo, softball and wrestling, for further distribution of ration among needy sportspersons.

