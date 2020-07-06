Sports: Cricket: Not right to postpone ICC event for IPL: Inzamam

July 6, 2020

Karachi:Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq says it will not be the right thing to postpone an ICC T20 World Cup to create a window for Indian Premier League (IPL) and India and Australia series.

Inzamam also said that ICC has already decided to postpone the event and will be making a formal announcement soon. Inzamam said that it will not be the right thing to postpone an ICC event to create a window for a country’s event, which would also be hosting players coming from similar number of countries.

In a YouTube video message, Inzamam added that it will give a message that these are more important than country’s national assignments. ICC T20 World Cup has originally been scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15 in Australia. But the event is most probably get postponed amid Covid-19 pandemic.

IPL 2020 was supposed to begin from March 29 earlier this year but the Covid-19 pandemic forced it be deferred. Critics like Inzamam are accusing ICC for giving into Indian pressure to postpone World Cup so that IPL can be organized in the same timeframe. International cricket has starting slowly with Pakistan side is in England with international action staring next month.

