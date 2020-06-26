Sports: Cricket: PCB plans to add Peshawar as venue for PSL 2021

June 26, 2020

Karachi:PCB is planning to add a fifth venue in Peshawar for the Pakistan Super League 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held in February and March 2021.

PCB officials apprised Board of Governors during an online conference on Friday that it plans to add a fifth venue for PSL matches in Peshawar. Meanwhile, KP’s provincial government, recently in its next year budget, has allocated Rs0.44bn on the rehabilitation of the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar.

The BoG congratulated the PCB management for the successful staging of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 until it was postponed on 17 March due to Covid-19 pandemic. The 30 completed matches were played over four venues with more than 500,000 spectators crossing turnstiles to watch live action. PCB told BoG that it will hold remaining four matches later in the year.

The BoG approved to set-up a dedicated PSL Department by separating it from the PCB’s Commercial Department. PSL Project Executive Shoaib Naveed will head the department as part of the PCB’s drive to improve stakeholder relationship and deliver top-quality event. There will also be an oversight group, which will comprise the Chief Executive, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director Commercial. The PSL General Council meeting is scheduled in the first week of July.

