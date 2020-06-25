Sports: Cricket: PCB to hold its 58th BoG meeting online today

June 25, 2020

Karachi:The 58th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be held online on today (Friday morning).

The virtual session has been agreed to safeguard health and safety of the members as well as the PCB management due to the rising Covid-19 cases and keeping in consideration the lockdown now imposed in Lahore.

Some of the key matters that will be discussed in the virtual session are Chairman’s and CEO’s reports; Model Constitution for Cricket Clubs and Club Affiliation and Operations Rules; 2020-21 budget; Update on HBL Pakistan Super League. The PCB will announce outcomes of the meeting in the second half of Friday.

