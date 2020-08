Sports: Cricket: PVCA resumes cricket action from Sunday

August 13, 2020

Karachi:Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) has announced the resumption of cricket in Karachi from this Sunday.

PVCA regularly organizes Seniors (Over-40), Veterans (Over-50) and Super Veterans (Over-60) Cricket all over Pakistan. Seniors and veterans Cricket in other parts of Pakistan will start from September onwards.

An exhibition Veterans Cricket match will played at Naya Nazimabad Cricket Stadium between Omar Associates Veterans and Naya Nazimabad Veterans Cricket Teams on this Sunday.

