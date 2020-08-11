Sports: Cricket: Sarfaraz should focus on limited overs cricket: Raja

August 11, 2020

Karachi:Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja has said that former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed should now focus on limited overs cricket and hung his boots from Test cricket gracefully.

Ramiz Raja, a renowned commentator now, thinks that Sarfaraz should have taken retirement from Test cricket after he was sacked as skipper last year.

“Sarfaraz has potential to better in white-ball cricket. He should be focusing more on it after he lot captaincy. He should have retired from Test cricket,” Raja said.

Sarfaraz lost his captaincy after a streak of poor performances and Pakistan’s below par performance in the World Cup last year. He has recently been picked for the ongoing England tour.

Ramiz Raja had also advised former skipper Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez to retire gracefully but it didn’t go well with both all-rounders and they responded that they would retire on their own terms.

