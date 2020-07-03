Sports: Cricket: Six players reach England, will join squad after Covid-19 test

July 3, 2020

Karachi:The second group of the six-member national squad has reached England ahead of the three Test and as many T20 series against the hosts.

Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan left Lahore for England Thursday night.

The six players will reach Worcestershire by bus from London. These players will be allowed to join the squad after the results of the Covid-19 test in Worcestershire.

Related Posts