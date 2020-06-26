Sports: Cricket: Women’s cricket to get only quarter of budget set for PSL

June 26, 2020

Karachi:The women’s cricket will get only a quarter of what has been allocated for Pakistan Super League 2021, according to the budget approved by the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to details shared by PCB with media related to PCB’s upcoming fiscal year budget, 5.5% of the total budget has been allocated for women’s cricket, which includes home and away cricket and player contracts. Meanwhile, the board has approved allocation of 19.7% for HBL PSL 2021.

Meanwhile, the PCB approved Rs7.76 billion operating expenditure budget for the fiscal year 2020-21, which is a 10% reduction from the 2019-20 budget as part of the PCB’s austerity, financial management and belt-tightening exercise. The PCB BoG met on Friday morning held their second meeting of the year, 58th overall, via a videoconference under the chairmanship of Ehsan Mani.

PCB shared its press release with media following the online conference of the BoG where it claimed that austerity exercise will not compromise and reduce any activities from the 2019-20 activities. The PCB has allocated 71.2% of the overall budget for cricket-related activities. This is to ensure that despite tough financial situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, cricket remains unaffected and the PCB continues to invest in the future.

The allocated 71.2% cricket budget includes 25.2% for domestic cricket (events and players/match officials/player support personnel contracts and High-Performance Centre costs), 19.3% for international cricket (home and away series and player contracts), 5.5% for women’s cricket, 19.7% for HBL PSL 2021 and 1.5% for Medical and Sport Sciences.

While forecasting shortfall in revenues due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left the fate of revenues from international events hanging in balance and may also affect PCB’s commercial programme, the BoG has agreed to continue investment on infrastructure development by approving a PKR1.22billion budget for capital expenditure, a reduction of approximately PKR800million from 2019-20.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani: “We have followed a strict cost-benefit and value for money policy while preparing this budget taking into consideration the economic situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The budget caters for all critical business of cricket activities, while the nice-to-have activities have been set aside as part of our cost-cutting measures and to protect our reserves for the future.

“I am also grateful to the BoG for approving the capital expenditure budget, which is aimed at enhancing and improving our infrastructure so that we can provide better experience and facilities to our fans and cricketers, and also develop and upgrade our high performance centres across the country. This will be an important investment as we have submitted an expression of interest for some ICC Events in the 2023-31 cycle and quality cricket infrastructure will be one of the key factors that will determine if we are successful in earning hosting rights of any of the events.

“Over the next 12 months, we will continue to ensure strict financial management and controls, and I remain confident that we will deliver all our objectives as per our five-year strategy and within budget.”

