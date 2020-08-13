Sports: Hockey: PHF organizes exhibition match on Independence Day

August 13, 2020

Karachi:The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is organizing an exhibition hockey match on the occasion of Independence Day on August 14 at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

The exhibition hockey match will be played between Bri (R) MH Atif XI vs. Bri (R) Abdul Hameed XI. Muhammad Khalid Mahmood Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association will be the chief guest on this occasion.

Related Posts