Sports: Judo: Virtual National Judo Referee and Coaching Course

June 14, 2020

Karachi:The three-day Virtual National Judo Referee and Judges Coaching Course organized by Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF), concluded on Sunday.

A total of 60 participants from Pakistan Army, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Railway, Pakistan Police, provincial judo associations and the affiliated units of the federation appeared in the online course and learned IJF Judo Rules.

In the end PJF announced that after pandemic ends it will arrange National Seminar related to Judo Referee and Judges Course.

