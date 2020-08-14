Sports: Sepaktakraw: Jashan-e-Azadi Sepaktakraw Championship on August 16

August 14, 2020

Karachi:Chairman Sindh Sepaktakraw Association (SSA) Dr. Muhammad Arif Hafeez has said that Jashan-e-Azadi Sepaktakraw Championship will be held on 16 August 16.

SSA will organize the event in collaboration with Sindh Olympic Association and Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation. He advised players and officials to ensure maintenance of standard operating procedures as the risk of contracting coronavirus still remains high.

In this connection, a meeting of the Executive Committee of SSA was held here presided over by Arif Hafeez. President Shabbir Ahmed, Arif Waheed Khan, Ejaz Ahmed, Akhtar Ali, Irfan Ahmed, Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation Secretary Noushad Ahmad Khan and others attended the meeting.

Secretary General of Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation Noushad Ahmed Khan in the meeting said that all possible help and cooperation of the federation will be provided to Sindh Sepaktakraw Association in this regard.

