Sports: Taekwondo: PTF to hold online taekwondo championship

April 26, 2020

Karachi:The coronavirus pandemic has halted all sporting activities around the world but Pakistan Taekwondo Federation on Sunday has decided to organize online taekwondo championship.

“It has been a lull period over the last 50 days now where staging a sports event and gathering athletes at one place is not possible. In taekwondo, we have some categories where online competitions can be organized as it is all about exhibition and showcasing the talent through movements,” PTF President Waseem Ahmed Janjua. “We have planned the first video link championship from May 15-20.”

He said the event will be conducted for various age groups starting from 8 to 50 years.

“We want to involve athletes of all age groups. Instructions will be passed on to all provinces, clubs and athletes in the next two days about preparations and how the event will be conducted. The registration process will start from May 10.”

He further said that the event is expected to attract around 1200 athletes.

“While staying at home, these players would be asked to perform different routines. A jury of experts headed by Mr Han, expert coach from Korea, and other national coaches will watch every individual before awarding them positions in each category.”

He said that results will be flashed on the PTF website. Medals, certificates and cash prizes will be given to position holders. “Every athlete will be awarded a participation certificate.”

“The PTF marketing team is working to attract sponsorships for the event. Hopefully we will be in a position to get reasonable sponsorships to generate activities during the period of isolation,” Waseem added.

Waseem hoped that besides helping out the athletes and keeping them active, the new concept will also help unearth talent for future competitions. All the clubs would be asked to make efforts to project fresh talent.

Related Posts