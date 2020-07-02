Sports: Wasim, Asif appointed as KSF President and Chairman

July 2, 2020

Karachi:The Executive Committee of Karachi Sports Forum has appointed Syed Wasim Hashmi as the President and Asif Azeem as Chairman for the next four years.

Murad Hussain has been appointed as secretary. Tehmina Asif has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Zeeshan Merchant and Mukhtar Ahmed as Vice Presidents. Syed Faiq Rizvi and Muhammad Nasir have been appointed as Joint Secretary and Finance Secretary respectively.

Masroor Ali Zaidi, Mohammad Tariq, Khaldun Raja, Faraz Ijaz and Mohammad Ali have been appointed as members of the Executive Committee. The aim of KSF is to make effort to promote and develop sports activities and also to support players.

Related Posts