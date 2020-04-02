Spray drive launched across Sindh

April 2, 2020

Karachi, April 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing and Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, campaigns of germicidal spray had been launched across the province.

All necessary directives had been issued to representatives of the local government in this regard, the provincial minister said. He said that the secretary for Local Government had also been instructed to oversee the entire campaign. In the first phase, Spray campaign had been started in Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Sukkur and Larkana, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said. Provincial Minister for Information said that directives had already been issued for the commencement of spray campaigns in other districts as well. “Cleanliness and taking all the necessary precautions can help us in preventing the spread of Coronavirus,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that people across the world had started donating funds in the Sindh government’s Corona Emergency Relief Fund. More than Rs. 3 billion had been deposited in the fund by April 1, the provincial Minister for Information said. He said that nearly three billion rupees had also been deposited by government employees in the Corona Emergency Relief Fund, which were deducted from their salaries. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that all members of the provincial assembly and provincial cabinet also donated their one month salary for the Corona Emergency Relief Fund.

In addition, over Rs 40 million had been deposited in this fund from private donors, the provincial minister said. He said that it was encouraging that people were generously donating to the Corona Emergency Relief Fund announced by the Sindh government. It may also be recalled that members of the provincial assembly of Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf, MQM and MMA had also donated their one-month salary in the Corona Emergency Relief Fund announced by the Sindh government.

Shah said that the government would inform the people about the collection of funds as well as the expenditures on daily basis constantly. Provincial Information Minister once again appealed to the people to donate generously to the Coronavirus Emergency Fund. “People can trust the government that the money would be spent on the needy people, as it is for them”, he said.

Shah said that a committee had also been formed in this regard, which was comprised of eminent people, who were overseeing the whole process, and ensuring the transparency. Provincial Information Minister appealed to the people to not to leave their homes on Friday from 12:00 pm to 03:00 pm.

He said that banning Friday prayer’s gathering was one of the toughest decision to take, but the government had no other choice. He expressed hope that soon the government would be successful in controlling the spread of this pandemic with the cooperation of the people and again our Mosques, cities, parks and educational institutes would be crowded with the people and students with no fear.

For more information, contact:

Sindh Information and Archives Department

Government of Sindh

95-Sindh Secretariat 4-B, Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-99204423, +92-21-99204401

Email: pressinformationzubair@gmail.com

Website: http://sindhinformation.gos.pk

Related Posts