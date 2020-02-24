Spring tree plantation campaign begins in KIU

February 23, 2020

Spring tree plantation campaign begun in Karakorum International University (KIU) in Gilgit on Sunday.

Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman kicked off the campaign by planting a sapling of Deudar in the vicinity of Gilgit campus.

Addressing on the occasion, he said 170 million saplings would be planted in the next four years across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chief Minister said that government employees, schools children and people from all walks of life will take part in spring tree plantation campaign.

He asked the people to come forward and plant trees to make Gilgit-Baltistan green.

Source: Radio Pakistan

