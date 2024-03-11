Srinagar-Jammu highway remains closed for traffic

ISLAMABAD: The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed for the second consecutive day in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, officials from the Traffic department stated that no traffic would be permitted on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, and travelers should avoid undertaking the journey until further notice.

The closure, initiated on Saturday, aims to facilitate maintenance work on damaged sections and widening of the carriageway at certain locations. Landslides and shooting stones have severely damaged the highway between Banihal and Ramban.

In addition to the Jammu-Srinagar route, other major roads including Srinagar-Leh, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Kishtwar, Doda-Chamba, Bandipora-Gurez, and Kupwara-Tangdhar roads remain inaccessible due to heavy snowfall, the report added.