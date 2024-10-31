SRSO mobilizes communities to agree to vaccinate their children during the ongoing national polio campaign in different villages in UC Sono Khan Pitafi Taluka Mirpur Mathelo, district Ghotki.
Deputy Commissioner Ghotli Dr. Sayed Muhammad Ali Shah, engaged SRSO to support the polio team in refusal cases.
The SRSO district team visited villages and conducted a dialogue with the refusal community and key community influences.
As a result of mobilization meetings with the different people, the community agreed to get their children for vaccined.
Currently, SRSO is also working closely with the district health department in managing refusal and zero and partial doses in routine immunization under the EPI Demand Generation Project in district funded by UNICEF through RSPN.