SSGC assures no gas loadshedding during Sehr, Iftar

KARACHI: There will be no gas loadshedding during Sehr and Iftar times in the holy month of Ramazan, according to SSGC information on Thursday.

However, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said the gas supply will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm and 10 pm to 3 am during the holy month. The SSGC will ensure a continued supply of gas during Sehr and Iftar times.

Pakistan’s gas reserves are declining 8 to 10 per cent every year, the company said in its statement. Earlier this week, in an alarming announcement, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said that Pakistan’s gas reserves are likely to be reduced by half by 2027.

The SSGC said the consumption of the gas is increasing and the reserves of the natural gas are diminishing rapidly. The company underlined the need to shift to RLNG from the local gas.