SSGC holds another Khuli Kachehri for its Karachi customers

Karachi, April 15, 2021 (PPI-OT): SSGC organized yet another online or virtual Khuli Kachehri session to facilitate gas consuming customers, seeking redressal of their complaints. Through a pre-publicized phone number, a large number of Karachi-based customers called SSGC representatives led by Managing Director Mr. Imran Maniar, to seek redressal of their gas related queries.

During this session, Mr. Maniar was accompanied by Amin Rajput, DMD Finance and Accounts/CFO, Shehryar Kazmi, GM/Incharge (Customer Service), Kamran Nagi, GM (Distribution Karachi) and Adnan Afzal, CM (Billing). The session was moderated by Company’s Spokesperson and GM Corporate Communications Shahbaz Islam with required support from Faizan Munaf, Dy. Manager (Social Media) and other Corporate Communications team members.

SSGC has been effectively utilizing this relatively new mode of communication since May 2020 on the directives of the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s PMDU (Performance Delivery Unit) to facilitate customers who could not physically visit utility companies due to COVID-19 situation. So far, around 40 online sessions in different cities in the Company’s franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan and 2 in-person sessions have been held to facilitate the customers.

Every month, SSGC has been concurrently organizing similar sessions in other major regional stations of SSGC, including Hyderabad, Quetta, Sukkur, Larkana and Nawabshah. A comprehensive report showcasing the complaints received and their status are regularly shared with PMDU.

