SSGC implements load management plan, suspends supply for captive power

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company has implemented the load management plan, while suspending the gas supply to Captive power after CNG, according to a report on Sunday.

The gas supply to the Captive power plant will be cut off for 24 hours and gas CNG stations will also experience gas suspension for three days from Friday. The gas supply to both sectors will be restored on Monday at 8 am.

According to the spokesperson of SSGC, the domestic consumer demand has increased in the Balochistan region. It merits here to mention that the load-shedding period has worsened in winter and there is a series of long gas outages in winter in different areas of Karachi.

The residents of Nasir Colony Korangi are facing the worst situation because there is no gas for ten hours a day. On the other hand, business activities are adversely affected by gas outages.