SSGC Khuli Kachehri: Large no. of customers attended, lodged complaints

Karachi, February 25, 2021 (PPI-OT): As the world was plunged into lockdown due to the emergence of Covid-19, the need for new communication tools arose, whereby, customer complaints could be resolved on spot, while adhering to the SoPs deployed for keeping the masses safe from this deadly disease. SSGC, under the directives of Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU), organized Khuli Kachehri sessions to provide its esteemed customers a transparent platform to come forth and discuss their issues for timely complaint resolution.

After nearly 30 virtual E-Kachehri sessions, the Company organized its first ever In-Person Khuli Kachehri Session at SSGC Head Office. A large number of customers attended this first Roubaru Khule Kachahre. It was chaired by Mr. Amin Rajput, – DMD Finance/ CFO, SSGC, and the session was moderated by Mr. Shahbaz Islam – GM CCD and Spokesperson, SSGC. In addition, Mr. Kamran Nagi – GM/ Incharge Distribution, Mr. Shehryar Kazmi – GM/ Incharge CS, and Mr. Adnan Afzal – CM Billing also attended the session to meet the customers and directly address their complaints. The customers present at the session shared their issues and experienced real-time solution for their queries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajput said that customer service is the key when it comes to happy customers, for it is happy and satisfied customers that lead to the success of an organization. He stressed on the significance of natural gas depletion, and implored the audience to use it wisely. He expressed his hope that such sessions will continue to be organized throughout SSGC’s franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan and expectation that customers will leave such sessions with smiles on their faces.

