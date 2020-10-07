SSUET experts meet to bolter research

KARACHI:Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) held a meeting of all research cluster heads in order to promote research culture at the campus.

Presiding over the meeting, Prof Dr Vali Uddin, Vice Chancellor SSUET, said that the academic research is a significant tool that expands the knowledge base and enlightens the mindset of the students and the faculty.

He said: “The creation of a research-intensive environment is necessary to cater to a culture of research. The researchers must collaborate with each other so that their knowledge, skills and abilities are accessible to everyone and are of mutual benefit to the stakeholders involved. The culture of research collaboration promotes prosperity, success and problem-solving capabilities.”

Vali pointed out that Sir Syed University is playing a pivotal role in promoting research culture at the campus, knowing that the cutting-edge research motivates lecturers to face the contemporary challenges in the society. Sir Syed University is considering to offer 5% honorarium to the researchers in addition to their regular facilities and privileges. The university also provides advice for research from a product development perspective. However, it is a good sign that the universities are increasingly recognizing the importance of the role of research integrity.

Speaking about Sound Navigation and Ranging System, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, said that Sonar is a technique that uses sound propagation underwater to navigate, communicate with or detect objects on or under the surface of the water, such as other vessels.

However, when this system is used in Arbian Sea, results are different due to the change of sound in Arabian Sea. “It is important to know what kind of research we need to do under water and in what areas and where it may be applied,” he added.

Dr Rabia Noor Enam, Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), presented a review report of research activities. She explained about how to apply for funding for research at national and international level. She talked about the criteria and eligibility required for the allocation of funds for research.

Dr Shaheena Noor of Computer Engineering Department gave a presentation regarding her own PhD research work while cluster heads gave out the brief report of their progress in respective fields of research.