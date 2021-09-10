SSUET pays glowing tribute to Olympian Arshad Nadeem

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology paid glowing tribute to Olympian Arshad Nadeem who had qualified for the finals in Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics. He was awarded gold medal and cash award of 2,00,000 by the Sir Syed University for his outstanding performance in the Tokyo Olympics. Nadeem is the first athlete from Pakistan to qualify for the Olympics and the first to reach a track-and-field final.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Dr Aasim Hussain said that quality of the sports has gone down because it did not keep pace with the modern world. We are in dearth of playgrounds and lack training facilities. Arshad Nadeem who came from a remote area proved to be the trendsetter.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that sports need sponsorship. Business organizations should help and support sports in terms of monetary assistance as railway, PIA, banks, custom used to sponsor the teams of cricket, hockey and squash and we had the players of international fame. Now we don’t have the players of that standard. Schools, colleges and universities are the nursery for development of sports. Arshad Nadeem qualified for the Tokyo Olympics due to his great performance. He made history in the qualifying round.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem opened a new venue through his sports that was being neglected for long. Time demands to encourage other kinds of sports as well and we have very good players of boxing and football especially in Liyari. After grooming and training, they would prove to be an asset to the country. We are fortunate that more than 50% of our population is youth and we should take full advantage of their energy and potential involving them in positive activities.

Vice Chancellor, Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Samreen Hussain recalled the old days when she was associated with Sir Syed University. She said the youth has the great potential to prove the acumen if favourable environment is provided and good days are coming soon. She also announced to give one lakh rupees to Arshad Nadeem.

President, Punjab Athletics Federation, Salman Butt said Pakistan has rich talent in every field but they lack the training facilities and sufficient funds. While other countries have immense facilities and funds but they don’t have rich talent. Athletics activities require modernization in Pakistan. Chairman KHA, Gulfaraz Ahmed Khan also spoke on the occasion.

General Secretary, Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association (AMUOBA), Muhammad Arshad Khan presented the vote of thanks and appreciated the efforts of Convener Sports, Qazi Nasar and Director Sports Mubashir Mukhtar for organizing such a wonderful event.

Earlier welcoming the guests, Registrar SSUET, Syed Sarfraz Ali said Arshad Nadeem has done a great job and made the nation proud with his outstanding performance in Japan Olympics. The event was attended by the deans, HODs, President Sindh Athletics Association Humera, Muhammad Talib, Olympian Sameer Hussain, international hockey player M. Ali Khan, Khalid Rehmani, Abdul Basit, a large number of Olympians and others. Senior sports anchor, Nasim Rajpoot hosted the event.