Stakeholders sign MoU for 427 km long pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark achievement, the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Stakeholders on Consortium Formation for Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline Project was held here at the SIFC Secretariat, Prime Minister Office on Wednesday.

The ceremony was witnessed by the caretaker Minister for Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Secretary (Petroleum Division) Momin Agha and Secretary SIFC Jameel Qureshi, according to an official statement.

The heads of consortium entities i.e Managing Director Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Syed Muhammad Taha, Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Major General Abdul Sami, and Managing Director Inter-state Gas Systems Pvt Ltd (ISGS) Nadeem Bajwa signed the historical MoU.

The pipeline project is a testament to the commitment of Petroleum Division and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The Machike-Thallian-Taru Jabba White Oil Pipeline (MTT-WOP) aims to complement the oil pipeline backbone from Karachi to Peshawar apart from achieving the energy efficient movement of petroleum products as well as preventing adulteration and providing increased safety.

It will connect Punjab from Machike, near Lahore, to Tarujabba, near Peshawar. The pipeline consists of three segments: Machike-Chakpirana, Chakpirana to Rawat and Rawat to Tarujabba.

It completes the infrastructure supply chain from Karachi to Peshawar. This may be called a flagship project spearheaded by FWO and jointly supported by PSO and ISGS.

The 427 km long pipeline, aims at ensuring a smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar with initial carrying capacity of 6 MTPA.

The pipeline shall contribute significantly towards reduction of traffic congestion, environmental pollution and transportation cost.