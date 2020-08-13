Standard Chartered, in partnership with Sightsavers, contributes more than USD55,000 for COVID-19 relief projects in Pakistan

August 13, 2020

Karachi:Standard Chartered, in partnership with Sightsavers International, the Bank’s Seeing is Believing programme implementation partner, is supporting the Pakistani community during these challenging times by supporting various relief projects on Thursday.

To minimize the risks of COVID-19 for health care professionals in Pakistan, funds allocated will support the safety of frontline health professionals dealing with patients in project locations in Punjab and KPK province, operating in ways that are consistent with WHO guidelines.

Commenting on this, Khadija Hashimi, Head of Corporate Affairs and Brand and Marketing, said: “We are proud of the impact Standard Chartered’s Seeing is Believing programme has had in Pakistan. From our outreach to remote areas to focusing on diabetic retinopathy, from sponsoring cataract surgeries and spreading awareness through training lady healthcare workers to screening 1.5million children’s eyesight, we have had a long and meaningful partnership with Sightsavers International. For us, our focus has always been the maximum benefit that we can provide the Pakistani community.

This recent pandemic has caused a shift in how we extend our support to the community as we have been working to provide relief to all those impacted. Partnering with SightSavers we have been able to support the delivery of rapid and effective emergency relief that aims to address some of the key challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Commenting on this, MunazzaGillani, Country Director Sightsavers said: “These PPE kits mainly includes gloves, medical masks, goggles, face shields, shoe covers, gowns and aprons and will be utilized for the most essential health care services in general and eye care services in particular for sight-threatening emergencies.

The kits are procured through coordinated efforts with provincial health departments (consistent with international supply chain management standards) and with relevant provincial government coordination mechanisms. This generous support of Standard Chartered safeguarding the frontline medical staff is greatly appreciated by the provincial health department and implementing partner hospitals.”

The Seeing is Believing, journey in Pakistan is truly inspirational, impacting over 12 million beneficiaries. Through the various projects, the Seeing is Believing programme has helped eradicate upto 36% of avoidable blindness in Pakistan. Standard Chartered has impacted over 12 million beneficiaries across Pakistan. The Bank also employs 25 visually impaired employees who are a critical part of its workforce.

