Standing at the Head of the Tide, Haicang Is Committed to the Creation of a World-class Bay Area

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 21, 2022 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/–The Haicang District of Xiamen city, Fujian province is the first and largest domestic Taiwanese Investment Zone, and it serves as a model for the cross-island development of Xiamen. The close proximity to the areas of Haicang Bay New City, Maluan Bay New City, Cangjiang New City, and Aoguan New City creates a magnificent pattern here.

As an industry-driven district, Haicang’s GDP has increased by 60 billion yuan. Haicang’s port area, which is well connected to the outside world, contributes to a significant share of Fujian Province’s annual container throughput. The thriving bay of Haicang enables a harmonious coexistence of man and nature. It is here that Minnan culture, Maritime Silk Road culture, and modern vitality are fused together as the cultural lineage continues.

Gentle sea breezes, puffy white clouds, rrystal-clear blue bay, beautiful port city, Haicang is emanating diversity, openness, and aspiration. Standing ahead of the tide, Haicang will build a world-class bay area of high-quality and top-notch environment from a higher starting point.

