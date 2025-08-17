The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected substantial liquidity into the money market today through a reverse repo purchase (injection) open market operation (OMO).
The central bank accepted bids worth Rs12.002 billion against a total offered amount of Rs12.456 billion. The injection primarily focused on 14-day repos, where the SBP accepted Rs11.811 billion at a rate of return of 11.01% per annum. A smaller sum of Rs190.593 million was accepted for 7-day repos at a rate of 11.04%.
The auction saw significant interest from market participants, with 29 bids submitted for 14-day repos and 6 bids for 7-day repos. The SBP’s operation aims to manage liquidity conditions and influence short-term interest rates in the money market. The realized face value matched the offered face value for both tenors.