State Bank of Pakistan reserves decrease by $146 million

Karachi, April 08, 2021 (PPI-OT): State Bank of Pakistan informed on Thursday that Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$20,679.4 million on 02-April-2021.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$13,527.2 million; Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$7,152.2 million. During the week ended 02-April-2021, SBP reserves decreased by US$146 million to US$ 13,527.2 million due to external debt repayments.

