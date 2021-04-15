State Bank of Pakistan reserves increases by US$2,579 million

English General Official News
PPI News Agency

Karachi, April 15, 2021 (PPI-OT): State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday announced that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$23,220.3 million on 09 April 2021. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$16,106.4 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks reached US$ 7,113.9 million, thus total liquid foreign reserves stood at US23,220.3 million. During the week ended 09 April, SBP reserves increased by US$2,579.0 million to US$16,106.4 million. The increase in reserves is attributed to receipt of proceeds of US$2.5 billion against issuance of Pakistan Euro Bonds.

For more information, contact:
Chief Spokesman,
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
Central Directorate
I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-21-111-727-111
Tel: +92-21-39212562
Fax: +92-21-39212433 – 39212436
Email: chief.spokesperson@sbp.org.pk
Website: www.sbp.org.pk

The post State Bank of Pakistan reserves increases by US$2,579 million appeared first on Official News Pakistan.

Related Posts

Education Minister reviews implementation of SOPs in schools

PPI News Agency

FBR’s Helpline facilitating Taxpayers

User2

Fawad for adoption of latest technology in journalism

PPI News Agency