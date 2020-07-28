National

State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 31st July to 2nd August, 2020 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

July 28, 2020

Karachi, July 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 31st July to 2nd August, 2020 (Friday to Sunday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

For more information, contact:
Chief Spokesman,
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)
Central Directorate
I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-21-111-727-111
Tel: +92-21-39212562
Fax: +92-21-39212433 – 39212436
Email: chief.spokesperson@sbp.org.pk
Website: www.sbp.org.pk

