State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 31st July to 2nd August, 2020 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha

July 28, 2020

Karachi, July 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 31st July to 2nd August, 2020 (Friday to Sunday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

