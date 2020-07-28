Home » General, Official News
State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 31st July to 2nd August, 2020 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha
July 28, 2020
Karachi, July 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 31st July to 2nd August, 2020 (Friday to Sunday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
