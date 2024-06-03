The lawyer representing the federation opposed the petition filed against the presidential ordinance, which allows the appointment of retired judges besides serving judges as members of election tribunals, in the Lahore High Court on Monday.
On May 28, Acting President Yousuf Raza Gilani signed the Elections Act (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024, into law allowing the appointment of retired judges alongside serving judges as members of election tribunals.
LHC’s Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza conducted Monday’s proceedings, during which the state lawyer opposed the petition brought by a citizen Mashkoor Hussain against the presidential ordinance.
Later, the court adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period, instructing the petitioner to prepare for arguments.
The petitioner had listed the federal government and Law Ministry as respondents in his plea.
In the plea, the petitioner argues that the presidential ordinance was based on mala fide, adding that it cannot be applied to the 2024 general elections in light of the recent high court decision regarding the appointment of the election tribunals.
The petitioner requests the court to declare the presidential ordinance illegal and unconstitutional.