Statehood to J and K will be restored soon: BJP leader

Srinagar, September 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ashok Koul, has claimed that the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will be restored soon. Ashok Koul speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Srinagar said that the J and K’s statehood would be restored soon as was promised in the Parliament by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah.

“A commitment was made by the Prime Minister and Home Minister on the floor of the house and I am of the opinion that it is on the anvil,” Koul said. “We believe that our leaders will fulfil the promises and we believe that statehood to J and K will be restored soon,” he added.

