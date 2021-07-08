Steps afoot to provide healthcare facilities: CM Jam

QUETTA: Chief Minister Baluchistan, Jam Kamal Khan has said that steps were being taken to provide healthcare facilities to the people of under developed areas of the province.

These views were expressed by him while presiding over a high level meeting held here on Thursday at Chief Minister’s secretariat to review the progress of health-related development projects reflected in Federal PSDP and provincial PSDP. Khan directed the concerned authorities to devise comprehensive strategy for ensuring the implementation of COVID-19 Response program.

Detailed briefing with regard to COVID-19 Response program, improving the performance of District Headquarters Hospitals, Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals and Basic Health Unit was given to the Chief Minister Baluchistan. It was informed that besides upgrading 31 District Headquarters Hospitals and 7 Tehsil Headquarters under COVID-19 Response Program, 31 state of the art ICU would be set up in different hospitals of the province.

The meeting was informed that funds had already been allocated for improving the condition of Basic Health Units (BHUs) of less developed areas of the province. Meeting was attended by Secretary, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Nur-ul-Haq Baloch, Secretary, Primary and Secondary Health, Aziz Ahmed Jamali, Secretary, Buildings Department, Ghulam Ali Baloch, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Baluchistan, Zahid Saleem, Special Secretary, Finance Department, Lal Jan Jaffar and other concerned authorities.