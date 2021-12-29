Steps being taken for recycling solid waste in Islamabad: Senate informed 

Islamabad, December 29, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan says Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking substantial steps for recycling solid waste in Islamabad. Responding to a question in Question Hour in the Senate on Wednesday, he said one thousand garbage trolleys and two hundred skips have been placed in different areas for waste collection in the capital city.

The Minister of State said currently fifteen hundred employees are working for cleanliness and over nine hundred persons will be recruited soon. The Minister of State said the government is also taking steps to keep drinking water clean. Responding to another question, he said traffic police in Islamabad is taking strict measures against the violators. He said safe city cameras are also active in this regard and E-Challans are issued to violators.

To another question, Ali Muhammad Khan said the government has introduced a fifteen hundred billion rupees project, Kamyab Pakistan Program, to uplift the poor segment of the society. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan responding to a Calling Attention notice by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said the government is committed to reform railways to facilitate passengers.

He said Railways has generated 48 billion rupees revenue in a year. Ali Muhammad Khan said the Ministry of Railways has been making efforts to ensure safety and security of the tracks. He said 156 unauthorized crossings and forty unmanned crossings have been closed to avoid any accidents. He said the accident ratio has also declined.

The Minister of State said train timings and punctuality improved from 63 percent to 80 percent in the last year. Responding to a question regarding working of External Publicity Wing of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said EPW arranges numerous programs to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said EPW has been playing a key role in highlighting the issue of Kashmir worldwide. Leader of the House Dr. Shahzad Waseem said the government of Imran Khan has introduced the first ever National Security Policy of the country. Commenting on a point of order raised by Senator Sherry Rehman, he said the opposition was invited to review and propose suggestions to improve national security policy paper. He said unfortunately, the opposition did not attend the parliamentary meetings.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk