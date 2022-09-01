Steps being taken for restoration of electricity in flood-hit areas of KP

Islamabad, September 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir Khan says pragmatic steps are being taken for the restoration of electricity in flood-hit areas of Swat, Bajaur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Addressing a news conference in Peshawar on Thursday, he said a strategy has been evolved for the restoration of electricity in these areas on an emergent basis. He said teams of PESCO and TESCO have been working round the clock for the provision of electricity to consumers.

