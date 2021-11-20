Steps taken to meet shortage of coaches in railway: Swati 

Islamabad, November 19, 2021 (PPI-OT):Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati says all possible steps are being taken to meet the shortage of coaches. Presiding over a meeting in Lahore on Friday, the Minister asked the concerned to focus on freight trains to increase the revenue of the Railway department.

